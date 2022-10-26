Skip to main content

Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

After picking up their first victory of the season, the Houston Rockets will attempt to win their second consecutive game against the Utah Jazz.

HOUSTON — The 1-3 Houston Rockets will begin a four-game road trip Wednesday night against the 3-1 Utah Jazz. The game will mark the conclusion of a home-and-home series, which featured the Rockets recording their first win of the season Monday night against the Jazz.

The trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. scored a combined 72 points in Houston's 114-108 home victory.

"It's great," coach Stephen Silas said. "It shows that there is growth and improvements for those three to lead us to a victory. It was a team effort. But for those three guys to lead us to a victory is important."

Jae'Sean Tate will make his season debut after missing the first four games due to an ankle injury. Alperen Sengun will miss his second game in a row due to an illness.

The Jazz had seven players who scored in double figures in their defeat to the Rockets. Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 17 points, while Jarred Vanderbilt recorded a double-double by adding 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26
  • Time: 8 p.m.
  • TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
  • Radio: 790 AM
  • Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

  • TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT
  • Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT
  • Alperen Sengun (illness): OUT 
Rockets vs. Jazz Projected Starters

Utah Jazz

  • Guard: Mike Conley
  • Guard: Jordan Clarkson
  • Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt 
  • Forward: Kelly Olynyk
  • Center: Lauri Markkanen

Houston Rockets

  • Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Guard: Jalen Green
  • Forward: Jae'Sean Tate
  • Forward: K.J. Martin
  • Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

