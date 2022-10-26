Rockets vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More

HOUSTON — The 1-3 Houston Rockets will begin a four-game road trip Wednesday night against the 3-1 Utah Jazz. The game will mark the conclusion of a home-and-home series, which featured the Rockets recording their first win of the season Monday night against the Jazz.

The trio of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr. scored a combined 72 points in Houston's 114-108 home victory.

"It's great," coach Stephen Silas said. "It shows that there is growth and improvements for those three to lead us to a victory. It was a team effort. But for those three guys to lead us to a victory is important."

Jae'Sean Tate will make his season debut after missing the first four games due to an ankle injury. Alperen Sengun will miss his second game in a row due to an illness.

The Jazz had seven players who scored in double figures in their defeat to the Rockets. Jordan Clarkson led Utah in scoring with 17 points, while Jarred Vanderbilt recorded a double-double by adding 13 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

Rockets vs. Jazz Broadcast Information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Time: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Rockets Injury Report

TyTy Washington (knee sprain): OUT

Bruno Fernando (left knee soreness): OUT

Alperen Sengun (illness): OUT

Rockets vs. Jazz Projected Starters

Utah Jazz

Guard: Mike Conley

Guard: Jordan Clarkson

Forward: Jarred Vanderbilt

Forward: Kelly Olynyk

Center: Lauri Markkanen

Houston Rockets

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Jae'Sean Tate

Forward: K.J. Martin

Center: Jabari Smith Jr.

