Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back out on the road as they take on the New York Knicks in their annual trip to Madison Square Garden.
The Rockets are losers of two straight games, falling in a tough matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, but surprisingly getting blown out at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.
Tonight, the Rockets will come in a little banged up without Fred VanVleet and possibly Alperen Sengun, but they will be hungry to get back in the win column.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Knicks Information
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
- Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
- C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
New York Knicks
- C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)
- SF Pacome Dadiet (OUT - toe)
- SF OG Anunoby (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
- SG Josh Hart (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Rockets vs. Knicks Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jae'Sean Tate
- C Steven Adams
New York Knicks
- PG Jalen Brunson
- SG Josh Hart
- SF OG Anunoby
- PF Mikal Bridges
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
