Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the New York Knicks. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) react after Green scores a basket during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) react after Green scores a basket during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are back out on the road as they take on the New York Knicks in their annual trip to Madison Square Garden.

The Rockets are losers of two straight games, falling in a tough matchup on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies, but surprisingly getting blown out at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets.

Tonight, the Rockets will come in a little banged up without Fred VanVleet and possibly Alperen Sengun, but they will be hungry to get back in the win column.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Knicks Information

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 3
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Knicks Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
  • C Alperen Sengun (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)

New York Knicks

  • C Mitchell Robinson (OUT - ankle)
  • SF Pacome Dadiet (OUT - toe)
  • SF OG Anunoby (QUESTIONABLE - foot)
  • SG Josh Hart (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Rockets vs. Knicks Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jae'Sean Tate
  • C Steven Adams

New York Knicks

  • PG Jalen Brunson
  • SG Josh Hart
  • SF OG Anunoby
  • PF Mikal Bridges
  • C Karl-Anthony Towns

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News