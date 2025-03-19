Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

Inside The Rockets

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Orlando Magic. Here is everything you need to know.

Mar 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green (32) defends during the fourth quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are looking to extend their seven-game win streak as they take on the Orlando Magic in the first of a two-game stretch in the Sunshine State.

The Rockets are red hot, but the Magic are cold-blooded after they ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' 16-game win streak on the road over the weekend.

This means that the Rockets cannot underestimate the Magic, who are looking to cling on to their faint top-six hopes as the season winds down.

Rockets vs. Magic Information

  • Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Kia Center, Orlando, FL
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Magic Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
  • PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)

Orlando Magic

  • PG Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
  • C Moe Wagner (OUT - knee)
  • PG Cole Anthony (QUESTIONABLE - toe)

Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Orlando Magic

  • PG Cory Joseph
  • SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
  • SF Franz Wagner
  • PF Paolo Banchero
  • C Wendell Carter Jr.

