Rockets vs. Magic: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
Orlando, Fla. — The Houston Rockets are looking to extend their seven-game win streak as they take on the Orlando Magic in the first of a two-game stretch in the Sunshine State.
The Rockets are red hot, but the Magic are cold-blooded after they ended the Cleveland Cavaliers' 16-game win streak on the road over the weekend.
This means that the Rockets cannot underestimate the Magic, who are looking to cling on to their faint top-six hopes as the season winds down.
Rockets vs. Magic Information
- Date: Wednesday, Mar. 19
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Kia Center, Orlando, FL
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Magic Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SG Reed Sheppard (OUT - thumb)
- PG Amen Thompson (OUT - ankle)
Orlando Magic
- PG Jalen Suggs (OUT - knee)
- C Moe Wagner (OUT - knee)
- PG Cole Anthony (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
Rockets vs. Magic Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
Orlando Magic
- PG Cory Joseph
- SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- SF Franz Wagner
- PF Paolo Banchero
- C Wendell Carter Jr.
