Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Injury Report
Having won a league-high eight games in a row, the Houston Rocket presently have the best case for being the hottest team in the league.
Eight-straight is certainly nothing to scoff at, especially with just under a month until the highly-anticipated NBA postseason. The hot-streak has helped them reclaim the No. 2 seed, passing up the Lakers, Nuggets and Grizzlies after falling weeks ago.
Fresh All-Star Alperen Sengun has been a driving force in that span, averaging just under 19 points, with 10.3 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals pre game. Most importantly, he’s again found his efficiency again, shooting 59% overall and 50% from three in that run.
The primary issue is that the team has yet to take down a postseason-bound team on its streak, largely playing teams littering the bottom of the West and the East standings.
On Friday, they’ll face the Miami Heat, who while they aren’t currently slated to be in the Playoffs, but are certainly the toughest team they’ve seen in a few weeks.
Here are the injury reports
Houston Rockets injuries:
Reed Sheppard — Out: right thumb fracture
Amen Thompson — Probable: Left ankle sprain
Miami Heat injuries:
Nikola Jovic — Out: Right hand broken
Andrew Wiggins — Probable: Right ankle inmpingement
Dru Smith — Out: Achilles surgery
After nearly two weeks, the Rockets are finally slated to get their dynamo guard Amen Thompson back from injury with a probable designation against Miami. He's has been a force this year, averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, and should have enough time to re-find his rhythm ahead of the postseason.
Houston will remain without its other young guard in Reed Sheppard, who fractured this thumb against the Pelicans over a week ago.
The Heat have two players slated to be out in Dru Smith and Nikola Jovic, though former All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins is slated to play.
Houston and Miami tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight.
