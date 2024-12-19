Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Houston is set to take on the down Pelicans on Thursday night.

Derek Parker

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) is ejected from the game during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
After being ousted from the NBA Cup by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets have used their extra days off to do some mid-season evaluation.

Despite its near league-best defense, the Rockets offense hasn’t yet played up to par, and it seems it’s been a key focus in their last few practices.

Now, the team will look for a reset against the down and out New Orleans Pelicans, who currently boast the second-worst record in the league.

Here are the Rockets and Pelicans injury reports, as of 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 19:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Questionable: Left ankle sprain

Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left knee soreness

Tari Eason — Questionable: Injury management

New Orleans Pelicans Injuries:

Jose Alvarado — Out: Left hamstring sprain

Jordan Hawkins — Questionable: Lumbar spine

Brandon Ingram — Out: Left ankle sprain

Karlo Matkovic — Out: Disc protrusion

Daniel Theis — Out: Personal reasons

Zion Williamson — Out: Left hamstring strain

Even with additions to Houston’s injury report, there’s likely no trumping the Pelicans bad luck so far this season, as they’re without numerous key components, including their stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Notable contributors in Jose Alvarado and Daniel Theis are also out, and second-year guard Jordan Hawkins in questionable.

Excluding its two-way contracts, the Rockets have three injury designations currently, with Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason all listed questionable. 

Luckily for Houston, most of these are likely precautionary, and all should have some chance at playing on Thursday night.

The Rockets and Pelicans will tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center.

