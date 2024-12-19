Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
After being ousted from the NBA Cup by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Houston Rockets have used their extra days off to do some mid-season evaluation.
Despite its near league-best defense, the Rockets offense hasn’t yet played up to par, and it seems it’s been a key focus in their last few practices.
Now, the team will look for a reset against the down and out New Orleans Pelicans, who currently boast the second-worst record in the league.
Here are the Rockets and Pelicans injury reports, as of 12:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 19:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Steven Adams — Questionable: Left ankle sprain
Alperen Sengun — Questionable: Left knee soreness
Tari Eason — Questionable: Injury management
New Orleans Pelicans Injuries:
Jose Alvarado — Out: Left hamstring sprain
Jordan Hawkins — Questionable: Lumbar spine
Brandon Ingram — Out: Left ankle sprain
Karlo Matkovic — Out: Disc protrusion
Daniel Theis — Out: Personal reasons
Zion Williamson — Out: Left hamstring strain
Even with additions to Houston’s injury report, there’s likely no trumping the Pelicans bad luck so far this season, as they’re without numerous key components, including their stars in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Notable contributors in Jose Alvarado and Daniel Theis are also out, and second-year guard Jordan Hawkins in questionable.
Excluding its two-way contracts, the Rockets have three injury designations currently, with Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason all listed questionable.
Luckily for Houston, most of these are likely precautionary, and all should have some chance at playing on Thursday night.
The Rockets and Pelicans will tip off at 7 p.m. CT tonight from Toyota Center.
