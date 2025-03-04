Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are on the road against the Indiana Pacers. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) drives with the ball as Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are getting right back in the saddle tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers to continue their road trip.

The Rockets are coming off of a tough test last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so giving them another difficult matchup tonight against the Pacers will challenge Houston.

The Pacers are competing for homecourt advantage in the East similar to how the Rockets are in the West, making tonight's game a little more important.

Rockets vs. Pacers Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Mar. 4
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - injury management)
  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - injury management)

Indiana Pacers

  • SG Bennedict Mathurin (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
  • C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)

Rockets vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Indiana Pacers

  • PG Tyrese Haliburton
  • SG Andrew Nembhard
  • SF Aaron Nesmith
  • PF Pascal Siakam
  • C Myles Turner

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

feed

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager who has been with On SI since 2021. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20.

Home/News