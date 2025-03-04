Rockets vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are getting right back in the saddle tonight as they take on the Indiana Pacers to continue their road trip.
The Rockets are coming off of a tough test last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so giving them another difficult matchup tonight against the Pacers will challenge Houston.
The Pacers are competing for homecourt advantage in the East similar to how the Rockets are in the West, making tonight's game a little more important.
Rockets vs. Pacers Information
- Date: Tuesday, Mar. 4
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Pacers Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - injury management)
- PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - injury management)
Indiana Pacers
- SG Bennedict Mathurin (QUESTIONABLE - wrist)
- C Isaiah Jackson (OUT - Achilles)
Rockets vs. Pacers Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Indiana Pacers
- PG Tyrese Haliburton
- SG Andrew Nembhard
- SF Aaron Nesmith
- PF Pascal Siakam
- C Myles Turner
