Rockets vs. Pelicans: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the New Orleans Pelicans. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Dec 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are playing the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time in a week.

The Rockets took care of the Pelicans in Houston seven days ago, and they are hoping for an identical result now that the two teams are in New Orleans for the first game after Christmas.

The Rockets are in second place in the West while the Pelicans are in last.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Information

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 26
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (QUESTIONABLE - lower leg)
  • SF Dillon Brooks (OUT - ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG Jose Alvarado (OUT - hamstring)
  • SG Trey Murphy III (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
  • SG Javonte Green (QUESTIONABLE - back)
  • PF Zion Williamson (OUT - hamstring)
  • C Karlo Matkovic (OUT - back)
  • SF Brandon Ingram (OUT - ankle)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Amen Thompson
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG Dejounte Murray
  • SG CJ McCollum
  • SF Trey Murphy III
  • PF Herb Jones
  • C Yves Missi

Jeremy Brener
