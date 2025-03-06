Rockets vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to salvage a win on their road trip, and they have a good chance to do that against the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Rockets won the first two meetings earlier in the year by double digits, so another victory today would clinch the season series.
Tonight marks the first of two straight games between the two teams. The Pelicans and Rockets will each travel to Houston to complete the season series on Saturday.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Information
- Date: Thursday, Mar. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
New Orleans Pelicans
- PF Herb Jones (OUT - shoulder)
- PG Dejounte Murray (OUT - Achilles)
- SG Brandon Boston Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Rockets vs. Pelicans Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
New Orleans Pelicans
- PG CJ McCollum
- SG Trey Murphy III
- SF Kelly Olynyk
- PF Zion Williamson
- C Yves Missi
