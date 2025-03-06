Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Pelicans: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) blocks the shot of New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to salvage a win on their road trip, and they have a good chance to do that against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets won the first two meetings earlier in the year by double digits, so another victory today would clinch the season series.

Tonight marks the first of two straight games between the two teams. The Pelicans and Rockets will each travel to Houston to complete the season series on Saturday.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Information

  • Date: Thursday, Mar. 6
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PF Herb Jones (OUT - shoulder)
  • PG Dejounte Murray (OUT - Achilles)
  • SG Brandon Boston Jr. (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Rockets vs. Pelicans Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

New Orleans Pelicans

  • PG CJ McCollum
  • SG Trey Murphy III
  • SF Kelly Olynyk
  • PF Zion Williamson
  • C Yves Missi

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 

