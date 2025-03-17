Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Houston Rockets are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, boasting a six-game win-streak.
With Cleveland’s 15-game streak now toast, Houston boasts the third-best win-streak in the league, only behind the Timberwolves and Warriors.
The Rockets have seen various dips and lulls this season, but seem to be finding their groove at the best possible time: just ahead of the NBA’s postseason. With a Saturday-night win over the Bulls, the Rockets have now climbed back into the No. 2 spot in the West.
With teams like Denver, Memphis and Los Angeles on their heels, the Rockets will need to win games to defend their standing. On Monday night, they’ll have a chance to do so against the down Philadelphia 76ers, one of the biggest underachievers this NBA season.
At just 23-44, the Sixers are instead vying for a lottery pick, opposed to the postseason. And its largely been due to their laundry list of injures this season, which includes former MVP Joel Embiid.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and Philadelphia:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Amen Thompson — Out: Left ankle sprain
Reed Sheppard — Out: Right thumb fracture
Philadelphia 76ers injuries:
Adem Bona — Out: Left ankle sprain
Andre Drummond — Out: Left toe sprain
Joel Embiid — Out: Left knee management
Paul George — Out: Left groin soreness
Eric Gordon — Out: Right wrist surgery
Kyle Lowry — Out: Right hip injury management
Tyrese Maxey — Out: Lower back sprain, finger sprain
Jared McCain — Out: Left Meniscus surgery
Kelly Oubre Jr. — Out: Right knee sprain
Lonnie Walker IV — Out: Concussion
Guerschon Yabusele — Questionable: right knee soreness
The Rockets remain without two young guards in Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard. Thompson rolled his ankle over a week ago, and is projected to be out no more than two weeks, luckily for the teams postseason chances. Sheppard fractured his thumb around the same time, and is expected to be out for around four weeks.
The 76ers own one of the worst injury reports in the league, headlined by their star trio of Embiid, Paul George and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey. Other notables exclusions include rookies Adem Bona and Jared McCain, and veteran contributors like Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr.
The Rockets and 76ers tip off at 7 p.m. tonight from Toyota Center in Houston, TX.
