Rockets vs. Raptors: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are out on the road as they take on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
The Raptors have not won since Dec. 3, losing their last six games, five of which have come at home. This could be a chance for them to break out of their slump.
The Rockets' goal should be to ensure that something like that doesn't happen. The Rockets got back on track with their win on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans after their elimination from the NBA Cup, so they would like to continue their momentum going into the new year.
Rockets vs. Raptors Information
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
- Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Raptors Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SF Tari Eason (OUT - lower leg)
Toronto Raptors
- PG Immanuel Quickley (OUT - elbow)
- SG Davion Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
- SF Bruce Brown (OUT - knee)
- C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - groin)
Rockets vs. Raptors Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Toronto Raptors
- PG Scottie Barnes
- SG Gradey Dick
- SF RJ Barrett
- PF Ochai Agbaji
- C Jonathan Mogbo
