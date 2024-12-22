Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Raptors: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Toronto Raptors. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) goes up to make a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Feb 9, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) goes up to make a basket against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are out on the road as they take on the Toronto Raptors in Canada.

The Raptors have not won since Dec. 3, losing their last six games, five of which have come at home. This could be a chance for them to break out of their slump.

The Rockets' goal should be to ensure that something like that doesn't happen. The Rockets got back on track with their win on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans after their elimination from the NBA Cup, so they would like to continue their momentum going into the new year.

Rockets vs. Raptors Information

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Raptors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SF Tari Eason (OUT - lower leg)

Toronto Raptors

  • PG Immanuel Quickley (OUT - elbow)
  • SG Davion Mitchell (QUESTIONABLE - shoulder)
  • SF Bruce Brown (OUT - knee)
  • C Jakob Poeltl (OUT - groin)

Rockets vs. Raptors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Toronto Raptors

  • PG Scottie Barnes
  • SG Gradey Dick
  • SF RJ Barrett
  • PF Ochai Agbaji
  • C Jonathan Mogbo

