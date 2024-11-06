Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Fresh off a big win over the Knicks, Houston will look to keep it up against the Spurs.

Derek Parker

Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) controls the ball during the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) controls the ball during the game against the New York Knicks at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

With three wins in their last four tries, the Houston Rockets seems to slowly be finding their groove and identity in the 2024-25 regular season.

It couldn’t exercise its longtime demon in the Golden State Warriors, but made sure to take care of business against Dallas and New York on either side of the matchup. 

Now, the Rockets are again staring down San Antonio for the third time in just eight games.

Just weeks ago in late-October, the two teams split back-to-back contests — a loss for Houston, considering it should be the superior team at this point in the respective rebuilds.

Now, the Rockets will again have a chance to take down their in-state rival in hopes of bolstering their West chances.

Here are the injury reports for both Houston and San Antonio:

Rockets Injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Right knee; injury recovery

Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Illness

Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness

N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way

Jack McVeigh — Out: G League - Two-Way

Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way

Spurs Injuries:

David Duke Jr. — Out: G League - Two-Way

Harrison Ingram — Out: G League - Two-Way

Tre Jones — Out: Right ankle; sprain

Riley Minix — Out: G League - Two-Way

Jeremy Sochan — Out: Left Thumb

Devin Vassell — Out: Stress reaction surgery

Both teams have key contributors out, though San Antonio is feeling it a bit more with Vassell still out, Jones’ sprain and Sochan’s new thumb injury. That effectively leaves them down three starters, while the Rockets could be without some reserve players in Eason and Adams tonight. 

The Rockets and Spurs will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek is the Publisher for InsideTheThunder.com and Draft Digest for Fan Nation, powered by Sports Illustrated. He has been a sports writer in the Oklahoma City market for five years now, primarily covering the Oklahoma City Thunder and NBA Draft.

Home/News