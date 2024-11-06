Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
With three wins in their last four tries, the Houston Rockets seems to slowly be finding their groove and identity in the 2024-25 regular season.
It couldn’t exercise its longtime demon in the Golden State Warriors, but made sure to take care of business against Dallas and New York on either side of the matchup.
Now, the Rockets are again staring down San Antonio for the third time in just eight games.
Just weeks ago in late-October, the two teams split back-to-back contests — a loss for Houston, considering it should be the superior team at this point in the respective rebuilds.
Now, the Rockets will again have a chance to take down their in-state rival in hopes of bolstering their West chances.
Here are the injury reports for both Houston and San Antonio:
Rockets Injuries:
Steven Adams — Out: Right knee; injury recovery
Dillon Brooks — Questionable: Illness
Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness
N’Faly Dante — Out: G League - Two-Way
Jack McVeigh — Out: G League - Two-Way
Nate Williams — Out: G League - Two-Way
Spurs Injuries:
David Duke Jr. — Out: G League - Two-Way
Harrison Ingram — Out: G League - Two-Way
Tre Jones — Out: Right ankle; sprain
Riley Minix — Out: G League - Two-Way
Jeremy Sochan — Out: Left Thumb
Devin Vassell — Out: Stress reaction surgery
Both teams have key contributors out, though San Antonio is feeling it a bit more with Vassell still out, Jones’ sprain and Sochan’s new thumb injury. That effectively leaves them down three starters, while the Rockets could be without some reserve players in Eason and Adams tonight.
The Rockets and Spurs will tip off at 7 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.