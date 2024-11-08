Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Thunder: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's everything you need to know.

Oct 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA;Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are back out on the road as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center.

The Thunder were 7-0 in their first seven games before surprisingly falling to the Denver Nuggets in their last matchup. Now, they'll look to restart their win streak with the Rockets in town.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are winners of three of their last four after beating the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at home earlier this week. Now, they'll have to keep the energy going as they leave the friendly confines of the Toyota Center.

A win tonight would give the Rockets a ton of confidence in beating the top team in the Western Conference in front of their fans in OKC.

Rockets vs. Thunder Information

Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • C Isaiah Hartenstein (OUT - hand)
  • PF Jaylin Williams (OUT - hamstring)
  • SF Kenrich Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Isaiah Joe
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Luguentz Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Chet Holmgren

