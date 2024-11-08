Rockets vs. Thunder: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back out on the road as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center.
The Thunder were 7-0 in their first seven games before surprisingly falling to the Denver Nuggets in their last matchup. Now, they'll look to restart their win streak with the Rockets in town.
Meanwhile, the Rockets are winners of three of their last four after beating the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at home earlier this week. Now, they'll have to keep the energy going as they leave the friendly confines of the Toyota Center.
A win tonight would give the Rockets a ton of confidence in beating the top team in the Western Conference in front of their fans in OKC.
Rockets vs. Thunder Information
- Date: Friday, November 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Thunder Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- C Isaiah Hartenstein (OUT - hand)
- PF Jaylin Williams (OUT - hamstring)
- SF Kenrich Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Rockets vs. Thunder Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Oklahoma City Thunder
- PG Isaiah Joe
- SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
- SF Luguentz Dort
- PF Jalen Williams
- C Chet Holmgren
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.