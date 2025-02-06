Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves. Here is everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) reacts after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back on track as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Target Center.

The Rockets have lost a season-high four straight games, including a pair of ugly losses to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Wolves are coming off a win last night at home against the Chicago Bulls. They will look to win their second game in as many nights with the Rockets in town for the second time this season.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Information

  • Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
  • Betting OddsCheck out SI Sportsbook

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
  • PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
  • C Steven Adams (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
  • PG Jaden Springer (OUT - trade pending)

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • SG Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - toe)
  • PF Julius Randle (OUT - groin)

Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Amen Thompson
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Tari Eason
  • C Alperen Sengun

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • PG Mike Conley
  • SG Anthony Edwards
  • SF Jaden McDaniels
  • PF Naz Reid
  • C Rudy Gobert

