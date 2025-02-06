Rockets vs. Timberwolves: How to Watch, Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to get back on track as they take on Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the Target Center.
The Rockets have lost a season-high four straight games, including a pair of ugly losses to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Wolves are coming off a win last night at home against the Chicago Bulls. They will look to win their second game in as many nights with the Rockets in town for the second time this season.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Information
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
- PG Fred VanVleet (OUT - ankle)
- C Steven Adams (DOUBTFUL - ankle)
- PG Jaden Springer (OUT - trade pending)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- SG Donte DiVincenzo (OUT - toe)
- PF Julius Randle (OUT - groin)
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Amen Thompson
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Tari Eason
- C Alperen Sengun
Minnesota Timberwolves
- PG Mike Conley
- SG Anthony Edwards
- SF Jaden McDaniels
- PF Naz Reid
- C Rudy Gobert
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.