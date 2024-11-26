Rockets vs. Timberwolves: NBA Cup Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are back in action tonight as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third Emirates NBA Cup game.
The Rockets have the best record in the league through two NBA Cup games, winning both contests by a combined 49 points. However, if the Rockets don't win their next two games, they might not qualify for the quarterfinals.
They face a tough test on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves, whose 8-8 record is not indicative of their talent. The Wolves were in the Western Conference Finals last season and nearly pulled off a win in their last game on the road against the defending champion Boston Celtics.
If the Rockets want to win, they will have to bring their A-game.
Here's a look at what you need to know:
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Information
- Date: Tuesday, November 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report
Minnesota Timberwolves
- PG Mike Conley (QUESTIONABLE - toe)
Houston Rockets
- C Steven Adams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Rockets vs. Timberwolves Projected Starting Lineups
Minnesota Timberwolves
- PG Anthony Edwards
- SG Donte DiVincenzo
- SF Jaden McDaniels
- PF Julius Randle
- C Rudy Gobert
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
