Rockets vs. Warriors: Game Preview, Betting Odds
The Houston Rockets are hoping to shake off the sting of their last loss by facing off against the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chase Center.
The game will also serve as a preview for next week's NBA Cup quarterfinal match between the two teams in Houston. But for now, the focus for the Rockets is on snapping a 14-game losing streak against the Warriors.
The Rockets have yet to lose consecutive games this season, proving that they know how to bounce back from defeat. Coach Ime Udoka should have his squad ready for the rivalry matchup and the Rockets should be hungry to get back into the swing of things with a win.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Date: Thursday, December 5
- Time: 9:00 p.m. CT
Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- SG Jalen Green (QUESTIONABLE - eye)
Golden State Warriors
- PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
- SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)
Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Jabari Smith Jr.
- C Alperen Sengun
Golden State Warriors
- PG Stephen Curry
- SG Brandin Podziemski
- SF Andrew Wiggins
- PF Jonathan Kuminga
- C Kevon Looney
