Rockets vs. Warriors: Game Preview, Betting Odds

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Golden State Warriors. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) during the game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are hoping to shake off the sting of their last loss by facing off against the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Chase Center.

The game will also serve as a preview for next week's NBA Cup quarterfinal match between the two teams in Houston. But for now, the focus for the Rockets is on snapping a 14-game losing streak against the Warriors.

The Rockets have yet to lose consecutive games this season, proving that they know how to bounce back from defeat. Coach Ime Udoka should have his squad ready for the rivalry matchup and the Rockets should be hungry to get back into the swing of things with a win.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information

Rockets vs. Warriors Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • SG Jalen Green (QUESTIONABLE - eye)

Golden State Warriors

  • PF Draymond Green (QUESTIONABLE - calf)
  • SG De'Anthony Melton (OUT - knee)

Rockets vs. Warriors Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr.
  • C Alperen Sengun

Golden State Warriors

  • PG Stephen Curry
  • SG Brandin Podziemski
  • SF Andrew Wiggins
  • PF Jonathan Kuminga
  • C Kevon Looney

