Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards Injury Report
With wins over the Mavericks and Lakers in the last few days, the Houston Rockets seem to have righted the ship after a two-game skid.
Following losses to the Timberwolves and Heat, Houston seemed to be somewhat losing its grip atop the West. But Ime Udoka’s squad has leveled out once again with the return of Amen Thompson.
Against the Lakers on Sunday, Thompson looked the part of the star many think he can be, scoring 23 points, adding 16 rebounds and dishing three assists. His shooting hasn’t yet come around — with him taking and missing three attempts versus LA — but his athleticism and instinct have still carried him to high-level play.
Now, with Thompson back from suspension, the Rockets should be better positioned with other injuries marring the lineup.
Regardless, the team will have one of its easier matchups of the sesn versus Washington on Tuesday night. Still, anything can happen in the NBA.
Here are the injury reports for both teams:
Houston Rockets injuries:
Tari Eason — Doubtful: left lower leg management
Jalen Green — Questionable: knee contusion
Reed Sheppard — Out: G League
Jabari Smith Jr. — Out: Left metacarpal fracture
Washington Wizards injuries:
Marvin Bagley III — Out: right knee sprain
Saddiq Bey — Out: left knee ACL surgery
Malcolm Brogdon — Out: right foot pain
Carlton Carrington — Questionable: right ankle soreness
Bilal Coulibaly — Questionable: non-covid illness
Jordan Poole — Questionable: left hip contusion
Tristan Vukcevic — Out: right ankle sprain
The Rockets are still dealing with injuries to two of its more productive forwards: Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason. The former was injured in shoot around and will be out for a number of weeks, while Eason hasn’t played since Dec. 14 due to a leg injury.
Eason should be trending towards a return to play at some point, but little has been revealed outside of the fact his injury has been “lingering.” His presence on both ends as one half of the Terror Twins duo has been greatly missed.
Jalen Green, the team's high-flying guard, has picked up a knee contusion.
The team has also assigned rookie guard Reed Sheppard to the G League, a great chance for him to see more on-ball reps, as his start in the NBA hasn't been one he or the organization had likely hoped for.
While Houston is without major contributors, Washington potentially still has it worse on the injury front. It has its best up-and-coming player in Bilal Coulibaly out, along with other starters in Jordan Poole and rookie Carlton Carrington questionable.
The two team tip off at 6 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.