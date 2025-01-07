Rockets vs. Wizards: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch
The Houston Rockets are out on the road again as they head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards.
The Rockets are fresh off of a big victory against the Los Angeles Lakers while the Wizards are trying to recover from a second consecutive loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, who had lost 11 straight games before meeting Washington for a home-and-home series over the weekend.
However, the past is in the past as both teams look for a win tonight.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.
Rockets vs. Wizards Information
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
- Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
- Betting Odds: Check out SI Sportsbook
Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Report
Houston Rockets
- PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
- PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
- PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
- SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
Rockets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Houston Rockets
- PG Fred VanVleet
- SG Jalen Green
- SF Dillon Brooks
- PF Amen Thompson
- C Alperen Sengun
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyle Kuzma
- C Alex Sarr
