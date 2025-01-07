Inside The Rockets

Rockets vs. Wizards: Game Preview, Betting Odds, How to Watch

The Houston Rockets are visiting the Washington Wizards. Here's everything you need to know.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) hits Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the face on a rebound in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) hits Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) in the face on a rebound in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are out on the road again as they head to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Wizards.

The Rockets are fresh off of a big victory against the Los Angeles Lakers while the Wizards are trying to recover from a second consecutive loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, who had lost 11 straight games before meeting Washington for a home-and-home series over the weekend.

However, the past is in the past as both teams look for a win tonight.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game.

Rockets vs. Wizards Information

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 7
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • TV: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass
Rockets vs. Wizards Injury Report

Houston Rockets

  • PF Tari Eason (DOUBTFUL - lower leg)
  • PF Jabari Smith Jr. (OUT - broken hand)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly (QUESTIONABLE - illness)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • SG Jordan Poole (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Rockets vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Houston Rockets

  • PG Fred VanVleet
  • SG Jalen Green
  • SF Dillon Brooks
  • PF Amen Thompson
  • C Alperen Sengun

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

