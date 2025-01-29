Rockets, Warriors Linked in Draymond Green Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets have been tortured for the past decade by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
However, the tables may have finally turned with the Rockets at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings while the Warriors dynasty appears to be aging out as they are fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament.
Yahoo! Sports writer Kevin O'Connor suggests a deal that would bring Green and Lindy Waters III to the Rockets for Cam Whitmore, Steven Adams, Jeff Green, a 2027 first-round pick from the Phoenix Suns and two second-round picks.
"The recent absence of Jabari Smith Jr. has really taxed Alperen Şengün on defense for long stretches of games. Plugging in Green would assure the Rockets remain elite defensively. And for any concerns about Draymond getting along with Dillon Brooks, he heaped praise onto Brooks and the Rockets last month on his podcast," O'Connor writes.
"That Suns first is an incredibly valuable asset. And it’s unprotected. Plus Whitmore is a super talented 20-year-old player that’s like the equivalent value of a lottery pick. (A trade involving Green and Adams would be hilarious after Draymond kicked Adams in the junk almost a decade ago!)"
It's certainly a hefty price, but adding a potential future Hall-of-Famer in Green could give the Rockets a legitimate chance to challenge the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top team in the Western Conference.
Green's extended playoff experience would be a welcomed need for the group that really hasn't seen the postseason apart from Fred VanVleet and the aforementioned Brooks.
Green knows how to win late into May and June, and that could give the Rockets an edge as they get into the latter part of their season.
That being said, it's really hard to imagine a trade from the Warriors that includes Green at this time. Green is under contract for $22 million this year, $24 million in 2025-26 and has a player option for $27 million the following season when he's 36 years old.
It would be a huge gamble for the Rockets to pull off this move, especially before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
