Houston Rockets Will Have To Be Road Warriors for the Next Month
Despite the Houston Rockets improving 19 games in the 2023-2024 it is one area they struggled in. Last season the Rockets were one of the worst road teams in the league. Houston didn't win their first road game until December and finished 12-29 on the road.
So far this season, the Rockets have taken a 180-degree turn regarding playing on the road. After Thursday night's victory in Memphis over the Grizzlies, the Rockets already have 12 road victories, and it's only January.
The Rockets didn't have their 12th road win until March 29 last season. The improved road play will be put to the test next month. The Rockets are currently on a three-game road trip, which they will finish up Saturday in Atlanta. Over the next month, Houston will play only four home games and 13 road games.
With the emergence of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, the Rockets have started to hit their stride on the offensive end. That, combined with their elite defense, has helped the Rockets win on the road against teams they would have struggled with last season.
Even though it is only Jan. 10, the Rockets will only have three more home games to end the month. The Rockets knew if they were going to compete for a playoff spot this season, they had to improve their road record.
Not only have they improved, but they have also been one of the best road teams in the NBA. At 12-6, the Rockets have one of the best road records in the NBA. We will see what that record will be after this tough stretch of games, but so far, the Rockets are proving they can be road warriors.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.