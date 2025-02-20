Houston Rockets: Will Jalen Green Have Another Monster March?
It has almost been a year since Jalen Green had the best month in his career. Last March, Green averaged 27.7 points per game, six rebounds, and four assists on almost 50% shooting. He led the Rockets a 13-2 record that month.
March is approaching rapidly, and Green needs to play at that level once again. The Rockets want to make a push to be a high seed going into the playoffs. Green will be healthy post-All-Star break, which will be key to his success.
The fourth-year guard is having the best season of his career so far. Although he has had his inconsistencies, Green has been more consistent and efficient this season than his previous three. He is averaging 21.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 42.5% from the field. His defense has also improved this year, being able to get around screens with ease as well as get steals and big blocks when they are needed.
Green is vital to Houston. As the guard gets hot and starts to play well, he unlocks the rest of the team's offense on any given night. After a six-game losing streak just before All-Star break, the Rockets fell to the fourth seed in the Western Conference. G-League Ignite's former guard needs to play well to rise in the standings.
This past offseason, the Rockets re-signed Jalen Green to a three-year, $106 million contract. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding his name, and some stars may be on the trade block this summer. He has to prove himself going into the playoffs and during.
Pressure builds diamonds, and in this case, Green needs to become a gem. All signs point to the fact the his 24' March is more than replicable.
