Rockets Will Look to End a Four-Year Losing Streak to Warriors
The Houston Rockets are one of the surprise teams in the NBA this season. Despite a tough road loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets remain No. 2 in the Western Conference after 21 games.
The NBA is starting to take notice as Ime Udoka and Alperen Sengun both brought home awards Tuesday afternoon.
Throughout the season, the Rockets have defeated teams they previously struggled against. Notable victories against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks exemplify the Rockets' progress this season.
There is still one team that the Rockets have not been able to conquer this season. Actually, make that four seasons. And that is the Golden State Warriors.
Houston's next opponent has defeated them 14 straight times, dating all the way back to February of 2020.
If you factor in Stephen Curry's games, it goes back even further. The Rockets haven't beaten a Curry-led Warriors team since February 2019. The Rockets last matched up against the Warriors in a wild game back on Nov. 2.
In that game, the Rockets were dominated for almost three quarters, falling behind by as much as 31 points. However, they managed to mount an impressive comeback and forced the game into overtime. Unfortunately for the Rockets, they fell short yet again, just as they had in their previous 13 games.
If the Rockets want to continue to be seen as contenders, this season they have to finally end the Warriors four-year dominance over them. Of course, it goes back even further as the Warriors defeated the Rockets four times in the playoffs from 2015 to 2019.
In a turn of events, Houston will host Golden State in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup next Wednesday after both teams lost on Tuesday night.
The Rockets have two chances within a week to break one of the longest head-to-head losing streaks in franchise history. They will travel to San Francisco to take on the Warriors Thursday night.
