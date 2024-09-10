Why Rockets Wing Could Be Up For Trade Soon
Cam Whitmore has done nothing but impress in his first year in the NBA. The incoming sophomore wing averaged 12.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in just 18.7 minutes per game, on solid efficiency. The Houston Rockets have a hidden gem in Whitmore, but their current roster makeup could signal Whitmore finding opportunities elsewhere.
Right now, Whitmore is the backup forward behind Dillon Brooks in the depth, if head coach Ime Udoka were to play a 10-man rotation. However, given Houston's playoff hopes, this may be less of a developmental year, meaning there will be some cuts in playing time.
Whitmore was already given little time as it was last season, and if Udoka instills an eight or nine-man rotation, the standard for most NBA teams, Whitmore's minutes will decrease.
Whitmore proved to be a pure scorer last season, excelling at slashing through contact. Unfortunately, guys like Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, and Steven Adams do more on and off the ball, which warrants a minutes restriction.
It's just speculation, but if Whitmore's minutes decrease, and he isn't happy with his playing time, the Rockets could look to deal the 2023 first-round pick while he's still extremely young. Given his high-volume scoring, a team looking to acquire a young player to build around or develop would give up a lot for Whitmore's services.
It's obviously just speculation, and Whitmore is likely to stay with the Rockets at least through this season. But you can't help but wonder how much more production he'd give as a starter with another organization. The talent and potential are there, and Houston may be cutting that short by limiting his minutes.
