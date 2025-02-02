Houston Rockets Winless Without Alperen Sengun This Season
The Rockets' last two games have been brutal losses, now tying them for the No. 2 spot in the West, rather than an outright lead.
Last night against the Brooklyn Nets, the opposition was the aggressor. Alperen Sengun has been missing from action in these back-to-back losses.
Houston had chances to win against the Memphis Grizzlies, especially if they had been more patient during their last possession, rather than rush to take a Fred VanVleet three. Last night's game was also winnable, as Brooklyn remains one of the lesser teams in the association.
Missing Sengun on the court is obviously a big blow for the Rockets. These games should tell the Rockets front office a story: Sengun is the future in Houston and must stay on the roster.
The first-time All-Star is averaging 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and five assists on 49.1% from the field. He has made his name and mark in the NBA, as he's the essential face of the Rockets now.
The Rockets benefit from Sengun being on-court in so many different ways. He passes the ball exceptionally well for a big man, creating opportunities for other guys on the team. This season has also been a top-three rebounding season in Rockets history, which is being led by the center. With Sengun playing this season, Houston is averaging 113.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 22.5 assists, and nine steals on 45% shooting from the field. Without him, Houston is averaging 108.5 points, 20 assists, and six steals on 41.7% from the field. His impact is definitely felt on the court, and viewers of their games can see it too.
Sengun's status tomorrow night is still unknown. The Rockets are going to be playing the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Having their star center would be a huge bonus, considering New York has been on a tear recently, and Karl-Anthony Towns is having an incredible year. Last game against the Knicks, Sengun had 25 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks on 73.3% shooting. This was also arguably Houston's best win of the season, as they beat a great team for the first time this year and showed who they truly can be. Houston's All-Star will be much needed tomorrow evening.
