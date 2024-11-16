Rockets Winning Nets Pick Swap
Many people were surprised when the Houston Rockets agreed to trade the control of the next two Brooklyn Nets picks back to them for future Phoenix Suns assets earlier this year.
However, through the first few weeks of the season, the Rockets look smart for making the deal.
Many assumed that when the Nets traded Mikal Bridges that a tank was incoming, and that isn't necessarily wrong. However, the Nets have been playing better than expected.
The Nets were "supposed" to be one of the worst teams in the league and in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes atop the 2025 NBA Draft. However, they are hovering around the .500 mark, and that's good enough to be in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference, decreasing their chances at getting a top pick.
The season is still very young and the Nets have plenty of time to plummet in the standings. However, with coach Jordi Fernandez leading a group of veterans and young players looking to prove themselves, the Nets may not get as low as people expect. They could emerge as a surprise team in the Eastern Conference, making Houston's trade a good deal in hindsight.
The Rockets are back in action tonight on the road against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT.
