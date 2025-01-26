Houston’s Top Three Take Next Steps Forward
The Houston Rockets' top three players are starting to show just how capable they are of competing with other top teams. Houston is nearly unstoppable when Amen Thompson, Jalen Green, and Alperen Sengun play well. They proved their value against the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding the lead throughout the game and holding on for victory when Cleveland's final run fell short. These players are crucial to any future success for Houston, and their next evolution happens when all three can perform consistently together.
Each of Houston's top players had a specific and important role.
Amen Thompson was the team's energy guy. He finished several put-back opportunities during an outstanding rebounding night for the young wing; he picked up his second career triple-double for his efforts on the boards.
Thompson's role is crucial to Houston's success. He played the same role when he primarily came in from the bench. His pairing with fellow wing Tari Eason consistently gave the Rockets an immediate energy boost when they checked into games together.
Now with Thompson in the starting lineup, the team is starting with much more energy. He helps unlock Jalen Green's game by providing an additional athlete to run with Green in transition opportunities. He also unlocks Sengun's game with timely cuts to the basket, making himself available for passes and short rebounds.
Unlocking Green's game is the biggest change from last season to now. His offensive is more potent when he has space to run and use his speed. His bread-and-butter has been on fast break opportunities throughout most of his career. Green is now figuring out how to use his speed in half-court situations, helping him establish a role as the team's best perimeter shot-creator and tough-shot maker.
He made plenty of tough shots against the Cavaliers as Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell struggled to keep up with Green throughout most of the game. Green took advantage of mismatches, driving to the lane when available or stepping back to unleash a big three-pointer. There are few Houston players capable of creating space as consistently as Green. He might be the only player on the team able to create so much space so quickly.
Green's success through the first several quarters helped Houston build a lead over Cleveland for most of the game. However, it was Alperen Sengun who helped deliver the win at the end when things tightened up for both teams.
Sengun's role on the team is to provide a launching point for Houston's offense. The Rockets' offense looks much better when offensive sets are initiated by Sengun in the post. The same is true when he is utilized as a roll threat after screens.
In the clutch, he's depended on as a back-to-the-basket threat, using his physicality down low along with his finesse and touch to create shots close to the rim. Sengun is Houston's most efficient isolation player, using post moves and creative finishing to score in one-on-one situations.
Sengun has long been the Rockets' best player, and they depend on him to bring games home in the clutch. His performance, along with Thompson and Green, is why the Rockets held on to victory against the Cavaliers. If the trio can consistently repeat the formula for what made them successful against Cleveland, they'll have an attack that would translate to other top teams in the NBA. That's something crucial for Houston to find as they inch closer to the postseason.
