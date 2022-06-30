Rockets, Jae'Sean Tate Agrees To Three-Year Deal

The Houston Rockets re-signed forward Jae'Sean Tate to a three-year contract during Day 1 of free agency.

HOUSTON — Jae'Sean Tate began his pro-basketball career in 2018 as a member of the Antwerp Giants of the BNXT League in Belgium. Tate joined the Giants after he went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft.

Four years later, Tate's long journey to the NBA has awarded him his first significant payday. As first reported by The Athletic, Tate has signed a three-year, $22.1 million contract to remain with the Houston Rockets.

Wednesday afternoon, Houston declined Tate's $1.8 million team option ahead of free agency. A source told Rockets Insider that Houston's decision to reject Tate's team option was due to their willingness to come to terms on a longer deal.

Since signing with the Rockets in December of 2020, Tate has been a consistent contributor for the franchise. He has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 148 games.

Tate scored 20 or more points six times during the 2021-22 campaign, which included a career-high 32 points in a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 1. In addition to his scoring, Tate added 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks during the road victory.

Tate received First-Team All-Rookie honors in 2021 despite the Rockets finishing the year with the league's worst record. Maintaining Tate is a significant win for the Rockets during Day 1 of free agency.

