How Can The Rockets Sustain Their Hot Offensive Start?
The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a good start offensively, an area they were hoping to improve from their performance last season. The early returns bode well for Houston, with strong performances in each of the team's first two preseason games. It may take a while before the Rockets have another 140-point scoring night, but there are elements that, if sustained, could help the Rockets become one of the league's best offenses.
The most volatile element from the preseason is the quality shooting Houston has gotten from its rotation players, and even some fringe roster players.
Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason have hit some quality long-range shots during the preseason. Even Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun have knocked down some 3-pointers on limited attempts per game.
The main question is if the Rockets can sustain their efficiency from deep range after being one of the worst shooting teams for the past several seasons. Efficiency is key for an offense that needed major improvement from last season.
Kevin Durant is a clear improvement for the offense. His presence increases the Rockets' efficiency by taking quality shots and hitting them at a high rate. His ability to make and take tough shots in the mid-range area keeps opposing defenses from locking down the paint or leaving their assignments on the perimeter to help.
Durant's ability to mesh well with Sengun changes things for the offense, creating a go-to set for the Rockets to use when they need a quality opportunity. The pick-and-roll between Durant and Sengun is a dangerous connection that provides several beneficial options for the offense.
Option 1 is a basket for Durant from any level; option 2 is a pass to Sengun that leads to a whole host of other options; option 3 is a shooting out a pass to an open shooter from the perimeter if a defender steps in to help on the roll.
The pick-and-roll set is the most sustainable element of the offense. That play has been an integral part of Houston's offense since head coach Ime Udoka joined the team. Now, it's a legitimate weapon against defenses due to Sengun and Durant's offensive intelligence.
One element that may need to return more for the Rockets is their elite offensive rebounding. Their work in that statistic helped them compensate for poor shooting last season. They can't let their energy drop in that regard despite likely shooting a higher percentage.
The offense might be the key factor in determining what kind of season the Rockets will have this regular season. Continuing these elements will help keep the team on track offensively.