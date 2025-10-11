How Could the Rockets' Defense Look Without Key Ball-Stoppers This Season?
Last season, it was easy to point out that the Houston Rockets' biggest weaknesses were shot creation and three-point shooting. In the playoffs, that was on display as they faltered to the No. 7-seeded Golden State Warriors in an upset.
The Rockets have completely fixed that problem (on paper) with their new acquisition from the offseason. Kevin Durant, in particular, will take the load off the young core's shoulders as one of the greatest scorers of all time. Dorian Finney-Smith, an elite 3&D wing, should also help with deep shooting.
However, Houston's roster changes still came at a cost. While many viewed the Rockets as the winners of the Durant trade, they still moved on from Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green. Brooks, specifically, was the team's best defender last season, next to Amen Thompson. Green was also impactful on the other side of the ball despite showing offensive concerns.
Houston's starting lineup will look very different, not just because Green and Brooks are gone, but also because Fred VanVleet will likely miss the season due to injury.
The veteran leader and floor general tore his ACL prior to training camp, and Houston has little flexibility in terms of a replacement at the point guard position. Thompson and Reed Sheppard will have more responsibilities on both sides of the ball.
So, how different will Houston's defense look this season? After posting a 110.3 defensive rating last regular season, good for fifth in the league, the Rockets made some sacrifices on that end to improve the offense.
The truth is, Houston's defense may get worse this year. Brooks, Green and VanVleet are replaced by Durant, Sheppard and Jabari Smith Jr. in the starting lineup, and the first three names are better perimeter ball-stoppers, especially as a unit.
However, that doesn't mean the defense still can't be elite. Thompson was, and still is, the team's best on-ball defender, and will be the point of attack as opponents try to run their offense. Durant and Smith are also still solid ball-stoppers, with their frame and athleticism.
Sheppard, who had limited minutes last season, will be the biggest question mark. VanVleet averaged 1.6 steals per game season, so can the second-year guard replace that? At Kentucky, Sheppard certainly showed that same prowess, leading the SEC in steals per game at 2.5.
The most important takeaway is that, while the defense could suffer slight setbacks, the offense will look way better than last season. With the amount of shot creation and playmaking the Rockets have, they can afford to sacrifice some defense for offense. It will certainly help them down the road.