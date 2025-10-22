How Much Should Kevin Durant Defer For The Rockets?
The Houston Rockets had an early classic against the Oklahoma City Thunder as they battled to a double-overtime clash that ended in defeat. Despite the loss, Alperen Sengun shined as both a scorer and a playmaker. The spotlight was on Sengun in the clutch and the overtime periods, a role that many believed was intended for Kevin Durant.
It was Durant's debut, and he may still be attempting to fit himself into Houston's established structure instead of forcing them to fit around him.
However, Durant deferring to other players in the clutch could potentially limit Houston's options in the game's waning moments.
Durant isn't the team's only clutch player. Sengun justifiably took over in the clutch as he had the best overall game of anyone on the court. Amen Thompson made a few plays late before coming out of the game with an injury. Jabari Smith Jr. also made a few big shots in the final quarter and overtime to help the Rockets exchange blows with the Thunder.
Deferring to the hot hand is a good practice for any NBA team, regardless of its top talent.
Durant's decision nearly worked for the Rockets in this game, but he will still be depended on to be a play initiator in the game's final moments. However, he showed he can still initiate the offense in the clutch even if he isn't the one taking the shot.
One offensive possession for the Rockets in regulation saw Durant draw a double team beyond the three-point mark before passing to Sengun to finish a layup in the clutch.
When Durant can attract opposing defenses, the situation becomes more favorable for the other Rockets on the court. He's surrounded by players who can either shoot or finish at the rim at a high level, giving Durant options to kick the ball to in the clutch when opposing defenses key in on him.
It would still be favorable to have a clear hierarchy for shots in the final plays of the game. It's easy to imagine Smith Jr.'s fadeaway jumper at the end of the game being taken by Durant instead. There's also the possibility that Durant being on the court could have created an even easier attempt for Smith Jr.
Either way, the Rockets could have used Durant's presence to take the shot in that moment. The same could be said for the final shot of regulation before the game went into overtime.
Durant just has more experience in those moments than his teammates. While they mostly seem built to succeed in the big moments, it may be safer to lean more on Durant, for now, until his teammates can prove they'll consistently deliver at the end of the game.