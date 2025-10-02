How Will the Rockets' Injuries Affect the Beginning of Their Season?
Just as the excitement was hitting an all-time high, the Houston Rockets have been hit with the injury bug, and training camp hasn't even finished. Ahead of the 2025-26 season, they've suffered multiple setbacks that could seriously hinder the rotation as they pursue a championship.
The most notable injury goes to Fred VanVleet, who suffered an ACL tear before the start of training camp. He will likely miss the entire season, which will force other players such as Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday to step up as playmakers.
Dorian Finney-Smith is another key player who will miss time to start the season. He underwent ankle surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season. The 3&D forward has been an extremely valuable veteran for multiple teams over the years, but he won't make an immediate impact in Houston just yet.
VanVleet's injury is way more significant than Finney-Smith's. He could be out for the entire year, and the Rockets are already thin at point guard. The former All-Star put up 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season.
However, Finney-Smith's injury means the Rockets will lack some shooting to start. They already pride themselves on elite defense, so the 32-year-old being out won't result in major setbacks in that department. But Houston lacked three-point shooting last season, and he could help fix that.
With two key rotation players out for the Rockets, they'll have to expand their lineups and get more players comfortable. Sheppard and Holiday are two players who weren't given many opportunities last season, but VanVleet's injury forces them to step up and run the point guard position.
As for Finney-Smith, Houston has plenty of depth on the wings. Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason are already in the rotation. It also won't affect the center position with Alperen Sengun, Clint Capela and Steven Adams healthy and ready to go.
Houston's offense will be more affected by the injury bug than its defense. The Rockets' rotation is still deep, with solid perimeter defenders and rim protectors that can help continue their defensive prowess. Last season, they finished fifth in defensive rating while snatching up the second seed in the Western Conference.
However, the offense could be significantly hindered. With their floor general out, the Rockets may have difficulties initiating plays and moving the ball. Their 3&D wing being out could also result in some shooting struggles.