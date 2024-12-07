Ime Udoka Calls Out Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka isn't happy with his team.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
It's been a frustrating start of the California road trip for the Houston Rockets after losing to the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The play from those two games hasn't been reminiscent of what the Rockets have been able to do throughout the entire season.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka was frustrated after Thursday's loss to the Warriors, and he took his press conference as an opportunity to vent some his feelings.

“All the things we've done to get a decent record have gone out of the window these last couple of games," Udoka said postgame h/t ClutchPoints. "A few guys really didn't look like they showed up til after halftime ... One of our softest games since I've been here for sure.”

The start of the season proved that the Rockets can be a legitimate team, so there aren't many excuses for not showing up and showing out anymore. If players aren't playing to their standard, they can be replaced by someone else in the rotation because the team is that deep.

Perhaps Udoka's rant will wake the Rockets up before the road trip ends.

Houston will play its final game on the road trip at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood as it faces off against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.

Jeremy Brener
