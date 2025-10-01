Ime Udoka Explains Rockets Signing of Clint Capela
The Houston Rockets had one of their most active offseasons this summer, landing one of the game's greatest scorers in Kevin Durant via trade, while signing Dorian Finney-Smith to replace Dillon Brooks, who was thrown into the Durant deal for salary purposes.
Houston also added Clint Capela, giving coach Ime Udoka additional size and depth at the center position behind All-Star big man Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams, who landed an extension in the summer.
The move was viewed as a perplexing one, by many. After all, center wasn't quite a need for Houston.
Certainly not as much of a need as the guard position, which was already thin to start with. Even more so now, with the devastating ACL injury to Fred VanVleet.
Udoka took the opportunity to explain the signing during Houston's Media Day.
"He gives us a different dimension at the center -- a lob threat, a rim protector, some of the things the other guys don't do as well."
Udoka elaborated, stating how the success of the double-big lineup with both Sengun and Adams influenced the decision.
"Yeah, I think we saw some things that worked well, once Steven became available to play more as the season went on and got his legs and his rhythm back.
We'll still be cautious with him with back-to-backs so we'd like to have a third guy in there that can play on those nights, but also lean in more on what went well for us.
Alpi's versatility allows us to play with whoever, whether it's a downsized unit or upsize. He can play the four with both of those guys."
Capela shared his excitement as well, for the same reason.
Surprise, surprise.
"The double big thing is a thing that I'm excited to be part of."
Capela previously starred for the Rockets from 2014-2020, establishing himself as one of the league's most underrated bigs.
Houston's brass rewarded him with a $90 million contract extension in 2018, but dealt him during the 2019-20 season, as the team opted to play the small ball lineup, giving then All-NBA point guard Russell Westbrook space in the paint and room to attack opposing bigs.
Capela has spent the last five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 11.8 points and 11.3 rebounds, along with 59.9 percent from the field and 1.4 blocks.
The 31-year-old center is littered in the Rockets' record books, ranking ninth in rebounds, second in true shooting percent, and first in effective field goal percentage.
Capela had seven 20-rebound games in his final season with the Rockets, including five in a row, which was the longest such streak since Ben Wallace in 2003.
Although he isn't the same player in year 12, he'll have a considerable role for the Rockets.