Ime Udoka Must Solve Rockets 'Puzzle'
The Houston Rockets have a lot of moving pieces within the organization right now, but they are not sure exactly where they have to go.
It's up to second-year coach Ime Udoka to figure out which players and pieces go where, and which ones are needed to be discarded.
"This won't be the simplest puzzle for head coach Ime Udoka to solve, though a few potentially enormous obstacles have at least been cleared from his path. With huge contract extensions granted to Alperen Şengün and Jalen Green, the future has come more into focus. (Green's may still be a little up in the air, though.) Houston could encounter its fair share of internal pushing and pulling. The young players are all paving their own path, and the veterans surely want to get their own chances and shots. The potential for drama is present, but if Udoka gets everyone pushing the same direction, this talented team could outperform projections," Bleacher Report contributor Zach Buckley writes.
The Rockets will need more than four games to figure it out, but if the first snippet of the season suggests anything, Houston has two stars in Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, even if they aren't consistent on a nightly basis.
The Rockets also have several other capable players, but they will need more time to develop and show out as the season goes on.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow night as they face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
