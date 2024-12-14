Ime Udoka Putting Stamp on Rockets
The Houston Rockets are in the second year of the Ime Udoka era, and things are beginning to look like the vision the coach had when he was first hired back in April 2023.
Udoka wants to lead a physical, defensive-minded group that isn't going to back down from any opponent, and he's executed that well.
The Rockets are considered to be one of the teams on the rise in the NBA, and the coaching staff wants their physicality not to go unnoticed.
“We started to look at the frequency and the dates (of the incidents), and there was something every week from January on,” Udoka toldThe Athletic insider Sam Amick. “The broadcasters would say, ‘Here goes another dust-up with Houston. It’s becoming an every game thing now.’ So that mentality had changed. And I told the guys, ‘You have to earn the respect of the league and not take a backseat to anybody.’”
The Rockets aren't trying to be the next generation of the "Detroit Bad Boys" or the "Portland Jail Blazers," but they want to do things in their own way on their terms.
As they try to earn respect from the rest of the league, wins are coming, and that more than anything will have other teams noticing them a little more.
