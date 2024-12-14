Inside The Rockets

Ime Udoka Putting Stamp on Rockets

Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka is seeing his vision fulfilled.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is ejected during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka is ejected during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Rockets are in the second year of the Ime Udoka era, and things are beginning to look like the vision the coach had when he was first hired back in April 2023.

Udoka wants to lead a physical, defensive-minded group that isn't going to back down from any opponent, and he's executed that well.

The Rockets are considered to be one of the teams on the rise in the NBA, and the coaching staff wants their physicality not to go unnoticed.

“We started to look at the frequency and the dates (of the incidents), and there was something every week from January on,” Udoka toldThe Athletic insider Sam Amick. “The broadcasters would say, ‘Here goes another dust-up with Houston. It’s becoming an every game thing now.’ So that mentality had changed. And I told the guys, ‘You have to earn the respect of the league and not take a backseat to anybody.’”

The Rockets aren't trying to be the next generation of the "Detroit Bad Boys" or the "Portland Jail Blazers," but they want to do things in their own way on their terms.

As they try to earn respect from the rest of the league, wins are coming, and that more than anything will have other teams noticing them a little more.

Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News