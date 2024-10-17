Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/17): Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Houston Rockets are wrapping up preseason play with an exhibition contest against the San Antonio Spurs. They've won two of their three preseason games to this point, and this is the squad's final chance at sharpening things up before the regular season tips off.
The Spurs are heading into this game prioritizing rest, though it has yet to be seen how Houston head coach Ime Udoka will approach the team's final friendly contest.
The Spurs, like the Rockets, are 2-1 in preseason play. Both clubs are looking to finish their set of exhibition games with a winning record.
Injury Report
Rockets:
Jock Landale, out
Spurs:
Keldon Johnson, out
Chris Paul, out
Jeremy Sochan, out
Devin Vassell, out
Victor Wembanyama, out
Again, the Spurs are erring on the side of caution as they're opting to rest their key players ahead of the regular season beginning. If the Rockets plan to sit their key players, too, that decision will be revealed when Udoka has his media availability before the game.
One player to watch will be Reed Sheppard, who is about to suit up for Houston for the fourth time and final time before he makes his official NBA Debut. He's been impressive thus far in preseason play.
Updated Odds
Vegas seems to believe the Rockets are going to play their key guys, giving Houston the edge as 8.5-point favorites. Playing the game in the Toyota Center, having home fans there is even more reason to play key players before regular season play begins.
