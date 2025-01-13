Insider Gives Update on Rockets Trade Rumors
The Houston Rockets are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, and many teams are looking at them as a potential destination for a superstar.
In order to make a blockbuster deal, the Rockets will have to sacrifice some key players, but ClutchPoints reporter Brett Siegel is saying that Houston doesn't seem too interested in doing that.
"They have not shown any interest in parting ways with their young core, specifically rookie guard Reed Sheppard. After recently being sent to the G League, Sheppard recorded 49 points with eight made triples in his debut with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers," Siegel writes.
"Houston has shown no willingness to sacrifice assets right now, as they will evaluate all of their options to add an All-Star talent in the offseason. This is why they also hold zero interest in a Butler trade with the Heat. Should the Rockets make a move at the deadline, they will do so using Jock Landale, Jeff Green, and Jae'Sean Tate as expiring contracts."
Of the people potentially being traded, Landale seems to be the likeliest given Tate's emergence in the rotation as of late and Green's veteran experience. However, there isn't much Landale could get in a deal that would be incrementally better than him, so don't expect the Rockets to make a deal.
