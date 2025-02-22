Jabari and Jalen Raise the Rockets’ Ceiling
Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. are helping raise the Houston Rockets' ceiling this season. The team's starting lineup is full of floor raisers, players who can still contribute winning plays even when the team is at its worst. Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson will provide elite defense even if the offense plays poorly. Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun will generally take care of the basketball and create efficient shots. The team can stay afloat when the offense isn't playing well, but the team is at its best when it's getting contributions from Green and Smith Jr.
Each player provides something unique to the lineup. Green is an explosive scorer who can create looks at the basket and make difficult shots. Smith Jr. is a floor-spacing big man with quality help defense and the length to block shots at the rim.
When both players are playing well, the Rockets perform at a high level that isn't repeatable when those players are absent or playing poorly.
Green and Smith Jr. raised the ceiling with a big victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green scored 35 points while Smith Jr. nailed four 3-pointers on the way to 15 points. Smith Jr. also added nine rebounds, and he helped Sengun gain more rest by occasionally playing the small-ball center in lineups with Sengun off the floor.
Unfortunately, it was Smith Jr. off the court before the game ended after picking up his sixth foul. Before he fouled out of the game, he hit four three-pointers in his first game back from an injury since around the new year.'
Smith's competitive fire is impressive, and he adopts coach Ime Udoka's personality well. Smith Jr. hitting big shots in the clutch and then going back on the other end to play defense is exactly what the front office envisioned when it drafted him.
Green is a different type of player, but his scoring is invaluable against any team because of his speed and enhanced control when driving to the basket. His straight-line speed is up there with some of the fastest in the league., but he's starting to get better at where to use his spots to create leverage on the offense.
The issue with both players is the consistency factor. Smith Jr. is better this season at contributing some shooting and quality defense. Green can create hard-fought space in the lane and the perimeter. He's the only player on the team capable of creating shots on his own.
Green's ceiling lifts the Rockets because he provides something they need in a first-option scorer, especially when Sengun needs more help.
If both players could become more consistent, the options are limitless for Houston's offense.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.