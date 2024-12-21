Jabari Smith Continues to Give Back to the Community This Holiday Season
The Houston Rockets have been at the forefront regarding organizations giving back to their communities. All year long, the Rockets and its players have organized different events that have benefited the people of Houston.
During the Houston Rockets' annual "Season of Giving," several players participated in events throughout the city. Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Amen Thompson, Steven Adams, and Reed Sheppard participated this week in the Rockets' holiday charity events.
The Rockets also held events during the offseason and, more recently, before Thanksgiving when they passed out complete meals for families. With the Rockets having a couple of days off before they head out on a three-game road trip, Jabari Smith hosted a Christmas event Friday night.
Smith has been one of the most active players in charity events in Houston. From his first season in the NBA, Smith has lent his time to several charitable events. That was the case again Friday evening as Smith treated 40 kids from the Urban Enrichment Institute to a holiday celebration at Dave & Busters.
Smith interacted and played games with the children throughout the evening as they were given gifts and food. The Rockets forward talked about how special it is to continue giving back to the Houston community.
Smith is not only helping the Rockets to their best start in seven seasons, but he is also ensuring he brings joy to the fans who cheer for him and the Rockets every game. Smith also told Rockets on SI what his go-to game was going to be for the night.
Smith handed out shoes and backpacks to all the kids in attendance as well during the event.
The Rockets don't play again until Sunday, but even on their days off they are making a significant impact on the Houston community.
