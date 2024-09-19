Jabari Smith Jr.: Most 'Well-Rounded' Rockets Player?
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is entering his third season in the league and he still has a lot of potential that has yet to be tapped into.
Smith grew a lot from Year 1 to Year 2, and there's a good chance he could see a similar type of growth in his third season.
"Smith might not have the highest ceiling in Houston's stable of young talent, but he's the most well-rounded player on the team and could be in for another leap this season. A versatile defender with great positional length, Smith's offense is coming around quickly. He pumped up his efficiency last season almost six true-shooting points from his rookie year, and he hit his 3s at a 36% clip. He's becoming more and more confident and capable in creating his own offense, too," CBS Sports analyst Sam Quinn writes.
Smith came into the league as a very capable defender, but his offense is gaining some steam. If he can continue to become a stronger 3-point shooter and move closer to 40 percent, he could emerge as one of the best young power forwards in the NBA.
There's a lot of mouths to feed in the Rockets offense, but if Smith can be patient and become more efficient, he could have another big year for Houston.
