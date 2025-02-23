Jabari Smith Jr.’s Role Relies on His Production
Jabari Smith Jr. waited several weeks recovering from a hand injury that removed his services from the Houston Rockets' lineup. His return game featured Smith Jr. starring in his role; It was his first time coming in from the bench since grade school. Despite the change, he performed well and helped Houston win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he was a detriment to the team's efforts against the Utah Jazz.
Smith Jr. found success making shots from deep against the Timberwolves. He hit four of his six three-pointers before and had an efficient game overall. Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun led the team with 35 and 24 points respectively, helping Smith Jr.'s efficiency by creating open spaces on the floor to attack. Smith Jr. finished with 15 points against Minnesota on highly efficient shooting.
He also added nine rebounds in a productive first outing back from injury. Smith Jr. struggled to take care of the ball though, he turned it over five times against Minnesota.
Despite not earning the start right after injury, Jabari Smith Jr. still had a productive and impactful night.
He earned himself a chance in the starting lineup in the next game, as the Rockets took on the Jazz in a contest that showed a disparity between the teams on paper. Houston once again let a team take over in the clutch and push the lead to an insurmountable gap.
Smith Jr. didn't get enough rebounds, and he finished with just three points on the scoreboard. He only grabbed two rebounds and threw out one assist.
For Smith Jr. to keep his spot in the starting lineup, he needs to provide more when his shot isn't falling. Smith Jr. is an elite mid-range shooter and he can help break zones when he can make closer jump shots than his usual deep-range.
Jabari Smith Jr. probably wasn't ready to start after a several-week recovery. His game against Utah showed the limitations in his offensive game. When he's not scoring, he has to do the dirty work on the boards and in the passing lanes,
However, the discussion around Amen Thompson's ascension had several people speculating on whether Thompson or Smith Jr. would go to the bench.
Smith Jr. on the bench would help him rest longer and step in as a small-ball five whenever matchups or injuries keep Steven Adams out of a game. Smith Jr. is the natural solution to that role as a strong help defender and stretch-shooting big man. However, the decision would also take one of the team's best shooters out of the lineup. A team with limited shooting becomes one-dimensional when the opposing defense doubles.
Whether Smith Jr. has his starting job back or if he'll need to play further games from the bench, he needs to pick up his production and avoid letdowns like against Utah.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.