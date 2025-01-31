Jae'Sean Tate May Be Best Rockets Player to Trade
The Houston Rockets have less than a week to figure out what they will do at the trade deadline.
While general manager Rafael Stone has stayed adamant about keeping this team together for the stretch run, those words mean nothing without the actions that this week could spawn.
Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale lists Jae'Sean Tate as a player the Rockets could look into trading ahead of Thursday's 2 p.m. CT deadline.
"Recent victories over the Cleveland Cavaliers (twice) and Boston Celtics reinforce the Houston Rockets' lack of urgency entering the trade deadline. It'll be a big-time shock if they peddle any marquee prospects or names in chase of a blockbuster acquisition," Favale writes.
"Step-laddering their way to another playmaker, shot-creator or floor-spacer using expendable deals is more their speed...if they do anything.
"Tate has the most utility of this trio, but his $7.1 million salary is completely expiring."
Tate may be one of the more plausible players worth trading, but that doesn't mean he will be dealt.
The Rockets have appreciated Tate's professionalism through this entire rebuild, and he has come in handy during a few different times throughout the season when players were injured.
Could the Rockets trade Tate to bring in a player with a better 3-point shot? Sure they could, but will the cracks in team chemistry take a hit with Tate gone? It likely will.
That's a big reason why the Rockets haven't looked to make trades and it would be a surprise if Tate was on a different team next weekend.
The Rockets are back in action tomorrow as they host the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT from inside Toyota Center.
