Jalen Green Approaching Critical Time For Rockets
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has endured many ups and downs throughout his career, and it has all led to the second half of his fourth season being arguably the most important time since he entered the league.
Green, who just turned 23, is about to get a major raise going from $12 million to $33 million. The Rockets signed him to that extension because they feel he should be part of the team going forward. However, the contract is only for three years, which also makes it a very easy deal to move in a trade.
The Rockets have been linked to a trade for a superstar for a long time, and while the exact player isn't determined quite yet, the deal could very well include Green, who now has a contract to match the salary of a top-tier talent.
The way Green plays over the next two months could determine whether the Rockets hold onto him going into next season or not.
Green is having a sound season averaging 21.2 points per game while contributing to winning basketball as the Rockets sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. However, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson have proven themselves worthy of sticking around.
Green has as well, but his spot in the future isn't as solidified as the other two. However, if he plays similar to how he did last March when the Rockets went on an 11-game winning streak, Green may establish himself as the future of the team going forward.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.