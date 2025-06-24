Jalen Green's Best Moments with Houston Rockets
Jalen Green's time as a Houston Rocket has come to a close, and Kevin Durant will now be joining the squad. Green was the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. This past season, he averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists on 42.3% shooting from the field and a career-high 35.4% from three.
A few of his best moments in a Rockets' uniform was when he scored 37 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, his game-winning defensive play during the In-Season Tournament, and scoring 38 points in the playoffs.
In March 2024, Houston had a record of 13-2. During the month, Green averaged 27.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He shot 49.2% from the field and 40.8% from three. One of his best performances for the Rockets came during this month when they played the Thunder on March 27. Green exploded for 37 points, securing a win for the Rockets in overtime.
This past season, which concluded yesterday, Houston beat the Golden State Warriors after losing 15 straight to them. Green was a big part of this win, not offensivley, but defensively. Much like the playoffs, the Warriors game planned to take the guard out of the game on offense. This did not stop him from making an impact. Green got a steal with 5.1 seconds left in the game while the Rockets were down 90-89. He got fouled and made both free throws, putting Houston up 91-90, helping secure the 1-point win.
Green just had his first playoff appearance of his career. Golden State took him out of the games on offense almost entirely, but in Game 2, he went ballistic. He scored 38 points on eight three-pointers, as well as stealing the ball three times. This game could have been the moment that could have changed the trajectory of his career with the Rockets, but due to the rest of his playoff performances, he got traded.
Being only 23 years old, Green still has a lot of room to improve and grow. Although his time in Houston is over, he was a key part of the rebuild following James Harden's departure and left his mark on the team.