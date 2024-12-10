Jalen Green has become the Houston Rockets Iron Man
Jalen Green has experienced various aspects of an inconsistent season. He began the season strongly, scoring 36, 29 and 28 points in his early games. However, throughout the rest of the season, Green has had fluctuating performances—at times, he has completely taken over games and led the Rockets to victories. In contrast, in other games, he has struggled significantly.
In the last six games, Green has had alternating good and bad games, which perfectly sums up his season. This has been disappointing for some people, considering how Green finished last season.
Green had the best month of his career last March, helping the Rockets to an 11-game winning streak. The thought was that he had turned the corner and would have a more complete season in the 2024-25 season. So far, that hasn't been the case, but he can still turn it around and become more consistent.
One area that hasn't been inconsistent has been Jalen Green's availability. In today's NBA, no one is shocked when a player sits out a game, even when they aren't injured. Time after time, we see players sitting out due to rest.
This makes Green's current game streak even more impressive. Green has played in 127 straight games going back to February 2023. The last game Green missed was February 26th, 2023. Green has played through illness, injuries, and normal fatigue.
Any NBA player, no matter how good, cannot help their team if they are constantly missing time. Green's jump shot has been inconsistent, but game in and game out, Green has been on the court, which is an ability that you rarely see today.
