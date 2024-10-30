Jalen Green Off to Hot Start Despite Rockets' Offensive Struggles
The Houston Rockets have had a roller coaster start to the season so far, blowing a huge lead to the Charlotte Hornets in the opener, storming past the Memphis Grizzlies and then splitting games with the San Antonio Spurs. But there has been one constant throughout these four games for Houston: Jalen Green's superb play.
Now in year four, Green is looking like he is coming into full form, making the all-star level leap the Rockets have been waiting on for the past few seasons. Lucky for them, his improvement couldn't have come at a better time as Houston still has yet to find its groove offensively.
The star guard is averaging 28.8 points while shooting an absurd 41.3% from the three-point line on 11.5 attempts per game.
Despite his red hot start, the Rockets sit 2-2 on the season. When Green is not on the floor or when he is not the focal point on any given possession, they have struggled mightily on offense.
Last season that was not the case as star center Alperen Şengün thrived in a system in which everything revolved around him. Although much of Houston's play still goes through the young big man, he hasn't been as impactful as previous seasons. In fact, he was even benched late in Saturday's matchup against San Antonio due to his poor play.
Granted, a lot of that does have to do with going up against one of the best defensive players in the league in Spurs center Victor Wembenyama. But we have seen Şengün find success when matched up against the year-two big man, dropping a whopping 45 points against him last season.
Along with Şengün's struggles, veteran guard Fred VanVleet has had a disappointing start to the season as well. His efficiency has dipped significantly from last season, shooting just around 34% through four games at around the same amount of attempts per game at 13.
The regression doesn't end there for the Rockets as aside from Green, every starter from last season, including forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Dillion Brooks, has seen a dip in scoring and efficiency.
Usually when a player makes a significant jump in play and is taking more shots on a per game basis like Green has, you would expect the team's overall efficiency to jump as well with other players taking less attempts. However, that has not been the case for Houston early on in the season, resulting in its .500 record through four games.
If there's one major positive to take away from the up and down start for the Rockets, it's that Green is, and can continue to be the number one guy on the team, and someone you can count on when it matters most.
Houston will look to find its groove on Thursday as it travels to Dallas to face superstar guard Luka Dončić and the Mavericks.
