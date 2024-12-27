Jalen Green Shines as Rockets Glide by Pelicans in Blow Out Win
Tonight's game for the Houston Rockets went exactly how it should have gone. Amen Thompson led on defense, Jalen Green excelled on offense and Cam Whitmore shined off of the bench.
Green had 30 points in the 128-111 win.
Green and Thompson started the game on a heater. Thompson got the game started hot early on the defensive end with a deflection to kick things off. The forward also had two blocks before a timeout was called by Houston. Green started 4-for-5 with 9 points before the timeout.
Houston dominated in the first quarter, finishing up 39-22 after the opening frame. Green ended the period with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting. He was not the only player to shoot well, as the whole team was getting buckets to fall. The Rockets shot 60% from the field and 50% from three on ten shots from deep. New Orleans, on the other hand, was held to 0-for-7 from three and shot 37.9% from the field in the first.
The second quarter was no different from the first. Green stayed dominant in the second, scoring five points in five minutes including a monstrous windmill dunk following his steal as soon as he checked back in the game. New Orleans shot 13 threes in the quarter and made four, shooting 20% in the half, highlighting Houston's defense.
Fred VanVleet found himself in the third quarter, scoring 15 points. Houston's fourth-year shooting guard also stayed hot as Green had nine of his own in the period.
Whitmore continued his solid play from the first three quarters into in the fourth quarter when Houston had a comfortable enough lead for Jeff Green and Jock Landale to check in. He ended the game with a career-high 27 points.
The Houston Rockets face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 P.M. CST.
