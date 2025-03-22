Jalen Green Showing Growth For Rockets
The Houston Rockets are playing some of their best basketball at the right time, and a big part of that success has been due to Jalen Green.
Green is averaging just over 20 points per game in the month of March, where he also found success a year ago. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explained what's better about his game now versus his tear from last season.
“You know, I think he’s just much more settled and has seen everything, you know, at this point," Udoka said after the Rockets beat the Orlando Magic.
"They blitzed him late in the game today and he handled it much better than he had at times last year, and so his consistency, Al P’s (Alperen Sengun) consistency has really been the key to all this. Especially with Fred (VanVleet) being out for a while and kind of finding his way back now, you can still see he’s rusty. Amen (Thompson) being out and Jabari (Smith Jr.) being out for that, you know, month and a half – I think him growing in those areas... kind of carried us to where are now."
The Rockets need Green to continue playing like this in the playoffs, because if he produces at this level, Houston will be a very tough team to beat.
