Jalen Green Showing Growth For Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has been improving as he gets ready for his first playoff run.

Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives with the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) drives with the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (19) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Rockets are playing some of their best basketball at the right time, and a big part of that success has been due to Jalen Green.

Green is averaging just over 20 points per game in the month of March, where he also found success a year ago. Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explained what's better about his game now versus his tear from last season.

“You know, I think he’s just much more settled and has seen everything, you know, at this point," Udoka said after the Rockets beat the Orlando Magic.

"They blitzed him late in the game today and he handled it much better than he had at times last year, and so his consistency, Al P’s (Alperen Sengun) consistency has really been the key to all this. Especially with Fred (VanVleet) being out for a while and kind of finding his way back now, you can still see he’s rusty. Amen (Thompson) being out and Jabari (Smith Jr.) being out for that, you know, month and a half – I think him growing in those areas... kind of carried us to where are now."

The Rockets need Green to continue playing like this in the playoffs, because if he produces at this level, Houston will be a very tough team to beat.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

