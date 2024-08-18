Jalen Green to Host Youth Basketball Camp in Fresno and Houston
Houston Rockets shooting guard Jalen Green has had a hectic but productive summer, from working out and getting ready for the upcoming season to hosting a player-only minicamp and a youth basketball camp in California on Aug. 18th.
The camp will be for all children between ages 6 and 16, in partnership with Raising Canes and Flex Works. Since Green was drafted in 2021, he has made it a point to give back to the community. From basketball camps to different holiday events, Green has continued to be involved in his hometown of Fresno and his second home, Houston, Texas.
Green also announced that this same camp would be coming to Houston in September. This year's camp will mark the third year for the event, which gives kids a chance to work with NBA players and learn the basics of basketball and what they must do to take their game to the next level. Green wants to show kids that anything is possible if they work hard.
Green went onto say that being around NBA players at camp when he was growing up meant a lot.
"I know how much playing in camps, being around NBA players meant to me growing up. So I want to give that opportunity to the kids that are in Fresno," the Rockets guard said.
Green has brought in NBA players to his camp in the past, including Scott Barnes, MaJon Beauchamp, and Christian Wood, to name a few, and that will more than likely be the case again for this year's camp.
With enormous expectations for Green going into his fourth season, it is good to see him staying grounded and giving back to his community.
