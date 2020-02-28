James Harden is on track for his third straight scoring title this season, and the NBA's points leader believes he's earned another designation as well: best player in the NBA.

The Rockets guard said he's the league's best player in an interview released on Friday, pointing to the consistent slate of double teams sent his way.

"I feel like I'm the best player [in the NBA]," Harden told ESPN's Rachel Nichols. "I don't see double teams for anybody else, maybe [Damian Lillard]. ...Usually you see a double team after a 50-point night or 60-point night. If I have an 18-point night I'm seeing a double team."

Harden is certainly considered among the league's elite, even if the basketball intelligentsia doesn't support his claim as the NBA's No. 1 player. Harden has been named to the All-NBA first team in five of the last six seasons, and he's finished second in the MVP voting three times. Harden captured his first MVP in 2017-18, then ceded the award to Giannis Antetokounmpo last season.

The Beard should earn All-NBA honors again in 2019-20. He leads the league in points per game (35.2) and made threes (254), leading the Rockets to a 38–20 record as we enter the final six weeks of the regular season. Perhaps this spring will mark Harden's first Finals appearance in Houston.

Harden hasn't been a one-man band this season, especially of late. Russell Westbrook is also playing at an MVP level over the last two months, averaging 32.2 points and 7.4 assists per game since Jan. 1. And Westbrook isn't stuffing the stat sheet as an inefficient gunner. He's shooting 52.8% from the field over the last two months, and he's converting 63.4% of attempts in the restricted area. If Harden and Westbrook continue to fire on all cylinders, seizing the Western Conference crown is certainly in play.

The Rockets sit No. 4 in the Western Conference ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Celtics. Tip-off from TD Garden is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT.