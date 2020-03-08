InsideTheRockets
James Harden Mocked by Hornets Announcers After Quadruple-Double

Michael Shapiro

James Harden is no stranger to statistical anomalies, and the Rockets shooting guard delivered another strange stat line in a loss to the Hornets on Saturday.

Harden notched a traditional triple-double against Charlotte, finishing the night with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists. But he also finished the night with double digits in a less laudable category: turnovers.

The NBA's scoring leader turned the ball over 10 times against Charlotte, notching the league's first quadruple-double of 2019-20. Hornets broadcaster Eric Collins made sure to note the unwanted honor with four minutes left in Charlotte's victory. 

Saturday's performance wasn't Harden's first career quadruple-double. He has tallied three quadruple-doubles (including turnovers) in his career, joining teammate Russell Westbrook as the only players in NBA history to accomplish the feat multiple times. Westbrook still has the edge over Harden, though, racking up five quadruple-doubles in his final three seasons with the Thunder.

Harden will certainly like to forget Saturday's performance as he added an 8-22 mark from the field to his double-digit turnover tally. But Harden shouldn't be ashamed by the company he joins in the quadruple-double club. Seven players in NBA history have posted quadruple-doubles with double-digit turnovers, with Charles Barkley, Clyde Drexler, Blake Griffin, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd joining Houston's pair of MVPs. It takes a certain level of skill (and ball dominance) to secure a turnover-induced triple-double.

Harden's stat line on Saturday is an anomaly. His current shooting stretch is reason for far greater concern. Harden is 9-49 from three in his last four games, and he's shooting 39.6% from the field and 30.4% from three since Jan. 1. This isn't an abbreviated blip. Harden's struggles have lasted a third of the season.

The 2017-18 MVP will look to end his slump on Sunday as the Rockets host the Magic. Tip-off from the Toyota Center in Houston is slated for 6 p.m. CT. 

